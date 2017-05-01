Mid-Michigan area makes top 50 for mosquito cities in U.S.

Orkin pest control has released its list of the Top 50 Mosquito Cities in the United States, and several Mid-Michigan cities are on it.

The list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served by both residential and commercial treatments from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017.

Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Chicago took the top three spots, respectively.

Detroit landed at number eight, while the Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek metro area came in at number eighteen.

The Flint-Saginaw-Bay City area came in at number 46 on the list.

Mosquitoes are an issue across the United States and become more active as temperatures rise, with the mosquito season often ranging from April to October, according to Orkin.

See the full list below.

Atlanta Washington, D.C. Chicago New York Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Houston Detroit Charlotte, N.C. Nashville, Tenn. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. Memphis, Tenn. Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. Boston Phoenix, Ariz. Philadelphia Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C Richmond-Petersburg, Va. Kansas City, Mo. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio Louis, Mo. New Orleans, La. Baltimore, Md. Los Angeles Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. Hartford-New Haven, Conn. Lafayette, La. Knoxville, Tenn. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. Indianapolis, Ind. Birmingham, Ala. Austin, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio San Antonio, Texas Baton Rouge, La. Charleston, S.C. Shreveport, La. Columbia, S.C. Columbus, Ohio Bangor, Maine Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. Tulsa, Okla. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

Click here for more information from Orkin, including tips on how to try and reduce the mosquito population where you live.

