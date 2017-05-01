Mid-Michigan area makes top 50 for mosquito cities in U.S. - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan area makes top 50 for mosquito cities in U.S.

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo

Orkin pest control has released its list of the Top 50 Mosquito Cities in the United States, and several Mid-Michigan cities are on it.

The list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served by both residential and commercial treatments from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017.

Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Chicago took the top three spots, respectively.

Detroit landed at number eight, while the Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek metro area came in at number eighteen.

The Flint-Saginaw-Bay City area came in at number 46 on the list.

Mosquitoes are an issue across the United States and become more active as temperatures rise, with the mosquito season often ranging from April to October, according to Orkin.

See the full list below.

  1. Atlanta
  2. Washington, D.C. 
  3. Chicago 
  4. New York 
  5. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 
  6. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
  7. Houston 
  8. Detroit 
  9. Charlotte, N.C. 
  10. Nashville, Tenn. 
  11. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. 
  12. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. 
  13. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. 
  14. Memphis, Tenn. 
  15. Mobile-Pensacola, Fla.
  16. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla.
  17. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. 
  18. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. 
  19. Boston 
  20. Phoenix, Ariz.
  21. Philadelphia 
  22. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C 
  23. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. 
  24. Kansas City, Mo. 
  25. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio 
  26. Louis, Mo.
  27. New Orleans, La. 
  28. Baltimore, Md. 
  29. Los Angeles
  30. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. 
  31. Hartford-New Haven, Conn. 
  32. Lafayette, La. 
  33. Knoxville, Tenn. 
  34. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 
  35. Indianapolis, Ind. 
  36. Birmingham, Ala. 
  37. Austin, Texas 
  38. Cincinnati, Ohio 
  39. San Antonio, Texas
  40. Baton Rouge, La.
  41. Charleston, S.C. 
  42. Shreveport, La.
  43. Columbia, S.C.
  44. Columbus, Ohio 
  45. Bangor, Maine 
  46. Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. 
  47. Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. 
  48. Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. 
  49. Tulsa, Okla. 
  50. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

Click here for more information from Orkin, including tips on how to try and reduce the mosquito population where you live.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.