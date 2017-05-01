Man pleads guilty in sexual assault, home invasion cases

A 32-year-old Redford Township man suspected in roughly three dozen Detroit-area sexual assaults and home invasions has pleaded guilty.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Ikeie R. Smith's plea came Monday during his trial in Wayne County Circuit Court. His sentencing is set for May 25.

The prosecutor's office says Smith's plea in nine cases came with no plea deal or sentence agreement.

Smith of Redford Township is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and assault in a number of cities west and southwest of Detroit.

Authorities say the assaults in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Redford Township, Allen Park and Inkster may have started as early as 2011.

