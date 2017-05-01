People rally in support of legalizing marijuana

After attempts and failures to get recreational marijuana on the ballot in Michigan, pot proponents prove they won't be deterred.

People rallied on the capitol in Lansing on Monday in support of the drug after a petition was approved to get marijuana on the ballot.

"I think it should be something that an adult should be able to make that option. It definitely should have some stipulations to it like alcohol and tobacco does," said Shawana Reichard, general manager at the Rabbit Hole head shop.

Reichard supports an initiative that would legalize marijuana in Michigan.

The group Milegalize is trying to legalize all forms of marijuana for adults 21 and older. That requires gathering the 250,000 signatures needed to put the issue on the 2018 November ballot.

"I think there's a lot of money that can generate off of it. It could fix the potholes. It could go to education," Reichard said.

It is too early to tell if the question to legalize marijuana will appear on the November 2018 ballot, but Reichard hopes any legalization of marijuana would be implemented wisely.

"It definitely just needs to be done right and follow the ways of Colorado and kind of see how it's actually helping them and how we can follow these guidelines here," Reichard said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.