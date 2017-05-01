Man arraigned in house fire that killed 17-year-old brother

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson in connection with a fire that killed his 17-year-old brother in the family's home in Sterling Heights.

The Detroit News reports that Mark Marroki was arraigned Monday.

The early Friday morning blaze trapped Matthew Marroki-Yaldo in an upstairs bedroom. Other family members made it safely from the burning home.

Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor William Cataldo said the fire was started after a dispute.

The judge granted defense attorney Andrew Kassab's request for a competency examination for Mark Marroki.

