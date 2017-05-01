Fill the bus fundraiser to help veterans

A local organization needs your help to give back to the brave men and women who fought for their country.

Volunteers are working on filling an entire bus with goods to ship to veterans.

The YMCA of Saginaw is calling on the community to help.

"We've got our Camp Timbers bus and what we're doing is we're trying to fill the bus for the 1 percent Food Pantry. It's a pantry that supports vets in active duty who are down on their luck or having hard times. So it helps them feed families," said Brian Miller, camp and community director.

Miller said they are hoping to fill the bus all the way to the top with all sorts of items.

"So they can use all sorts of canned goods, non-perishable items, coffee, canned meats, chili are popular. And also toiletries, shampoo, conditioner, razors," Miller said.

The donation process is simple. Just go to the Saginaw YMCA and drop off the items at the front desk.

Miller said the fundraiser is all about giving back to those brave men and women who put their lives on the line to serve their country.

"I think just supporting those who serve us is an important thing so they've obviously done something to help us out, help out our community and if we can do the same and return the favor it's a good chance," Miller said.

You have until May 7 to donate.

