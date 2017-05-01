Residents complain neighborhood floods every time it rains

Those heavy weekend rains left many local streets looking more like streams, forcing drivers to navigate around standing water.

Many areas of Genesee County had more than an inch of rain fall throughout Sunday, pooling on roads and lawns.

The folks on Cook Road in Gaines Township said they see flooding every time it rains.

Elizabeth Cole cringes every time she hears it's going to rain. She knows what will happen next. The road she lives on will flood then close.

On top of that, her front yard turns into a pond. She said it is a huge headache with two young kids that need to go to school.

"To pick up kids from school I have to meet my son literally a quarter mile down the street at the corner. And then I have to go seven, eight miles away just to pick them up twice a day," Cole said,

That's not the only reason flooding takes a toll on the Cole household.

"Our septic is under water. It's been for the last couple years," Cole said.

She isn't alone. Gerald Mundy grew up on the street. He said sometimes it even takes longer to get his mail because of the water logged street.

"It's real bad news if you gotta get around. The mail carrier told me the other day the road was closed and she has to drive five extra miles just to get the mail box on the other side of the water," Mundy said.

Mundy and Cole both said the street needs a new drain system to reroute the water.

Cole said she has been working with the county road commission, the township and her neighbors for years to find a solution.

"It needs to get fixed. It's really important. It's not just safety, it's convenience," Cole said.

An engineer at the Genesee County Road Commission said the flooding is caused by a drain issue, but there are no plans to do anything about it right now.

