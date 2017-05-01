Protesters rally against Trump's immigration policies

From Michigan to New York and around the world, thousands of protesters stood up for immigrants' rights on Monday.

Monday was International Workers Day, a day to recognize workers' rights. But the day took on a different tone this year as thousands spoke out again President Donald Trump's actions towards immigrants.

Hundreds of people from across the state gathered at the state capitol to send a message to Washington about immigration.

"The majority of people in this country think that immigrants make a contribution," said Edilberto Montemayor, one of the organizers of Monday's event.

He said anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric hurt the United States and break families apart.

"Idiotic to kick all of them out indiscriminately. Yes, there are a few bad apples, but the vast majority are hard working people," Montemayor said.

Organizers said the rally was about more than protesting policies coming out of Washington, but changing stereotypes.

"We're all here because the borders were staying open for the few centuries that we've been a country. And if we close them, we've closed the purpose of being America," said Suzin Greenway, protester.

She carried a sign that read "Open minds, open borders." She said she was welcomed as an immigrant in England and hates to see immigrants not welcomed in America.

"They came here with that vision of America and so I know what they come with in their eyes and their hearts. That this is a country of good people," Greenway said.

Organizers said they oppose Trump's immigration policies because they target law abiding people.

"Sixty-one percent of them have been in this country more than 10 years and they have never broken other laws other than being here illegally," Montemayor said.

With the number of arrests of undocumented people up under the Trump administration, organizers hope events like this will challenge those statistics.

The American Immigration Council found in 2015 Latinos and Asians in Michigan wielded more than $21 billion in consumer purchasing power with their businesses making more than $11 billion.

