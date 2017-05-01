Video leads to citation after pedestrian bridge damaged

Authorities say an anonymous tip has led to a citation after a local pedestrian bridge was damaged.

It happened on Monday, May 1 at about 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of Gratiot Road (M-46) in Saginaw County.

Investigators said a truck hauling an excavator on an attached trailer was traveling eastbound on Gratiot Road when it went under the pedestrian bridge that connects a golf course to the Saginaw Country Club.

A portion of the excavator struck the bridge, causing damage to the bridge.

The driver of the truck did not stop and left the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, an anonymous person gave detectives a home video which identified the trucking company and excavator.

Officers identified the driver of the truck. After an interview with police, the driver was issued a citation for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

MDOT crews had one lane of Gratiot Road closed in each direction while they repair the damage, that has since re-opened.

