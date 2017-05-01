Group home in jeopardy of being shut down

Several local residents with mental disabilities call a local group facility their home, but by the end of the month that may no longer be the case.

The home is operated by the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority, but it appears a licensing issue could send the residents of the home out in the street.

"We have 100 arrangements just like it for 100 other people in Saginaw County and we don't really understand the problem," said Sandra Lindsey, CEO of the mental health authority.

She cannot understand why the state of Michigan is threatening to shut down the private residence on Gratiot Road in Thomas Township.

"Between the staff and the family members of the gentlemen who live there, they really lead a wonderful quality of life," Lindsey said.

Tenants pay rent at the home and those tenants, who are assisted by the community mental health authority, hire staff to adhere to their medical needs.

Gail Reeves said the state told her the private home needs to be licensed as an adult foster care or AFC home. That means Reeves' uncle, 72-year-old Donald Cravero, might have to find a new place to call home.

"I don't even know where they would put him. I think because of the fact that he does have this mental illness they disrupt his environment, his life. He will fall back into behaviors," Reeves said.

TV5 called the state department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to find out if they were threatening to shut down the home and why. They said the issue was under investigation and there was no further comment.

As for Lindsey, she believes well enough should be left alone. She said the state dollars are being used to fund the very place Cravero calls homes.

"There needs to be some education I guess of the licensing staff and the adult protective service staff so they understand that these arrangements are blessed by the state of Michigan," Lindsey said.

