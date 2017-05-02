RESULTS: Mid-Michigan communities vote on key issues

Mid-Michigan communities had the chance to vote on several key issues Tuesday.

Additional funding for the Genesee Township Public Safety Commission was rejected by just one vote.

Flint Public Schools millage was approved by a large margin of victory.

The Bridgeport-Spaulding and Saginaw Public School millage renewals were also passed.

In Huron County, a few of the wind energy proposals were denied, as well as the request for a new township building in Port Austin.

