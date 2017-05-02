State troopers crack down on distracted driving

State troopers are cracking down on distracted drivers, and they're already getting results.

The Tri-City Post in Freeland revved up its efforts to catch folks at the wheel with their eyes off the road.

Last Thursday, they patrolled the US-10 corridor in Bay City in an unmarked vehicle.

Over just three hours, troopers stopped 27 vehicles. Overall, they gave 14 warnings and 26 tickets.

Five of those tickets were for distracted driving.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.