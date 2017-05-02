Saginaw brewery honors hometown traditions

Did you know Michigan is known as the “Great Beer State?”

Well, a brand-new brewery in Mid-Michigan wants to help the state live up to that title, all while honoring a few hometown traditions.

Loggers Brewing Company is a family-owned business that opened to the public at the beginning of March. It’s located in Saginaw and honors the city’s history in the logging industry.

The three owners – Chad Andrews, Cynthia Andrews and Chris Andrews – all have strong ties to the area. They say it’s important to be active in their community.

“We purchased the building for Loggers a little over two years ago and renovated it from the ground up. At the front of our building we have a tap room with solid cedar tables, three stand up bars and a main bar. We are currently pouring nine beers from our custom-built tap tower and plan to expand up to 20 eventually,” the Andrews said.

All beer served at Loggers is produced at the Saginaw location on S. River Road.

The business also recycles all “waste” produced by the brewing process.

