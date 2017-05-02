Flint serial killer confesses to unsolved stabbing death

A serial-killing suspect who is serving a life sentence has confessed to an unsolved stabbing death in 2009 in Virginia.

Jammie Lane, of Leesburg, was killed in his home eight years ago. In 2010, police acknowledged they were investigating whether a former neighbor, Elias Abuelazam, was responsible.

Abuelazam became a suspect after he was charged with a series of stabbings in the Flint area that left five people dead.

He is serving a life sentence without parole for his first degree murder conviction of Arnold Minor in Flint in 2010.

On Tuesday Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman said Abuelazam confessed to Leesburg police after receiving immunity.

Plowman said he won't bring charges because Abuelazam is already serving a life sentence.

Lane's family said they are OK with Plowman's decision and grateful to have closure.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Abuelazam's confession goes to prove how big of a monster he was.

"I'm happy for the closure of the family in Virginia. We were aware of that case back when we were investigating him and trying him and convicting him. So it's good for the family of the victim. Beyond that, it's really inconsequential. We tried him here. We convicted him here and we sentenced him with life without parole here. He's not getting out. He's not going anywhere. All of his appeals have been exhausted," Leyton said.

