Janet Jackson announces Michigan concert

After postponing her tour last year, new mom and pop star Janet Jackson is coming to Michigan.

The Detroit News reports Jackson will perform at Detroit’s new Little Caesar's Arena on Oct. 29. Tickets for the show go one sale Friday.

Jackson postponed her 2016 tour after announcing her plans to start a family with husband Al Mana. Her son, Eissa, was born in Jan. 2017. Jackson has since separated from Mana.

She was previously scheduled to perform at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Feb. 2016.

Jackson joins a Little Caesars Arena concert calendar that includes Kid Rock, Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, Fall Out Boy, Lady Gaga and Andrea Bocelli.

