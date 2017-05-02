Pentatonix brings summer tour to Michigan

Three-time Grammy Award-winners and multi-platinum artists Pentatonix are bring their summer tour to Michigan.

The group will perform at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $125 to $49.50 in the pavilion and $25 on the lawn.

Pentatonix recently released the music video for their arrangement of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Their album also features arrangements of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the Grammy Award-winning performance of “Jolene” featuring Dolly Parton.

In just five years, Pentatonix has sold more than six million albums in the U.S. alone.

They have won three Grammy Awards, received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, starred in their first network Christmas Special and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe.

Their YouTube channel boasts over 13 million subscribers, yielding over 2.4 billion video views, and their 2015 self-titled album has been certified gold after debuting #1 on the Billboard 200.

