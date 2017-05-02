State park reopens roads after ice, snow storm

Several roads have reopened after an ice and snow storm felled hundreds of trees at Michigan’s largest state park late last week.

Jeff Gaertner, park supervisor at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula, said crews cleaned up and assessed the damage over the weekend.

Road 107 to Lake of the Clouds and the road to Summit Peak were closed late Thursday, April 27 as trees weighted down and weakened by a thick coating of ice and snow continued to fall, hampering the efforts of clean-up crews.

The road to Lake of the Clouds reopened Sunday and the road to Summit Peak Road was opened today.

“We have not been on all the trails yet, but so far it looks like the majority of the damage begins around 1,000 feet elevation and continues higher,” said Bob Wild, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources interpreter at the park. “The lower elevations, like those near Lake Superior, did not get as much ice.”

Over April 26-27, higher elevations at the park received up to an inch of ice, which was then covered, by 2-4 inches of snowfall.

“Park visitors are urged to continue to use caution and watch for the potential of falling branches or trees weakened by the recent storm,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer.

Last summer, the state park was struck by two consecutive storms — the first in the west, the second in the east — that felled numerous trees onto trails, flooded creeks and streams, which undermined riverbanks and toppled more trees.

One cabin had to be relocated and several campsites and cabins were temporarily closed.

>>>Slideshow: State park damaged by ice, snow storm<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.