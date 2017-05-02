Gunfire from outside home wounds girl, 7 - WNEM TV 5

Gunfire from outside home wounds girl, 7

DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit police say a 7-year-old girl was critically wounded when a bullet fired from outside a home struck her while she slept on a couch with her grandmother.

Police spokesman Michael Woody says the girl was shot in the neck about 11:15 p.m. Monday in the home on the city's west side and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Woody says police believe shots came from a passing vehicle.

No arrests were immediately reported and details about a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting weren't immediately released by police.

