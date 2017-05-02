Whoa! Floating water park to open soon on Lake Michigan

A floating water park is coming to Lake Michigan this summer.

The German company Wibit plans to install an inflatable sports park in the water at Whiting’s Whihala Beach, in Indiana, complete with slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs and half pipes.

According to the park's website, the "WhoaZone" is set to open at Whihala Beach in Whiting on June 24. The floating water park will feature slides, towers, bridges, cliffs, monkey bars and a trampoline.

The $300,000 investment will feature attractions for all ages, from toddlers through adults.

The company has previously installed its brightly colored floating playgrounds all over the world.

The project hopes to increase visitors to the area, although there are some issues that still need to be worked out with the Department of Natural Resources, said Mark Harbin, Director of Special Events for the city of Whiting

“We’re moving toward final approvals. We want to improve the beach and bring more people to the park. We’ve been looking at zip lines and things of that nature,” Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said.

During good weather, the park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 4. A one-hour session will cost $20, and an early-bird special will be available for $25 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

