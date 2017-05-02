Fishing has no boundaries golf fundraiser

Fishing is a Michigan past time that everyone should be able to enjoy.

That’s why the Michigan chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries is hosting an 18 hole golf fundraiser to raise funds for its 3rd Annual fishing tournament, designed to get those in the special needs community out on the water.

Grab some buddies and head to Valley View Farm Golf Course, 1435 S Thomas Rd, Saginaw, on May 20th to be a part of it.

For $240 for a four-person team, you can take part in the scramble golf event complete with lunch, door prizes, and raffles.

Half of the golf outing funds will also go towards supporting the Choroideremia Research Foundation. Choroideremia is a rare eye disease that causes loss of sight.

For more information, check out the flier below.

