Detroit police officer remains critical after shooting - WNEM TV 5

Detroit police officer remains critical after shooting

DETROIT (AP) -

A 14-year Detroit police veteran remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the forehead while responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment building.

Sgt. Adam Madera said Tuesday that the officer's name is not being released.

Police say 46-year-old James Edward Ray exchanged gunfire with the officer Sunday night on the city's west side after officers knocked on the door to the building.

Chief James Craig has said surveillance cameras inside the building recorded Ray leaving his apartment with a handgun and extending the weapon as he opened the exterior door.

Ray also was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Craig said Ray had no connection with the assault and battery report that the officers were planning to investigate when they arrived at the building.

