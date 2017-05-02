Lapeer schools: Students who bought prom tickets prior to deadline will be accommodated

Lapeer Community School students who bought prom tickets prior to the deadline will be accommodated.

The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came after social media posts got passed around saying students were not able to get tickets to the prom because of capacity issues at the venue.

"The staff at [Lapeer High School] has been working diligently and has been able to accommodate all students who requested tickets prior to the deadline," the district said in its Facebook post.

