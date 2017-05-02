Van driver speeding from police hits car, kills motorist - WNEM TV 5

Van driver speeding from police hits car, kills motorist

DETROIT (AP) -

A 32-year-old motorist has been killed after his car was slammed into by a van which accelerated through a stop light on Detroit's west side.

Police say the van's 34-year-old driver was being followed Tuesday morning by officers after a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers initially chased the van, but called the chase off. Other officers later saw the van.

Sgt. Adam Madera says the officers weren't chasing the van and had not activated the police lights on the patrol car when the driver sped about 8:12 a.m. into the intersection.

The van's driver was not injured and was being held pending charges.

