Michigan football season tickets at peak demand

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Interest in University of Michigan football season tickets has reached levels not seen in a decade as the season ticket base will climb to 93,000 in 2017. The last time Michigan reached the 93,000 season ticket mark was prior to the 2007 season.

The athletic department ended season ticket sales just shy of 90,000 in each of the past two seasons but elected to increase that figure ahead of 2017 in response to demand. Michigan's season ticket base exceeds the stadium capacity for all but eight other collegiate venues.

While Michigan's ticket staff is still finalizing 2017 requests, the department anticipates distributing 72,000 non-student season tickets, the most since 2009, the year before Michigan Stadium's renovation was completed. The renewal rate among existing ticketholders currently stands at 99 percent.

"We remain incredibly grateful to our loyal fans and community members," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We are pleased to expand the base of fans who will be able to enjoy season tickets, including continued interest from our enthusiastic student body. Despite the continued growth in season tickets, we remain committed to offering multiple ticket options to ensure that all fans have an opportunity to join us at Michigan Stadium."

Among the largest areas of growth for tickets will be in the student section. U-M anticipates 21,000 student season tickets, the highest ticket demand since 23,584 students purchased season tickets in 2007. For a third year, student season tickets were available for purchase through the department's financial assistance initiative.

Despite the high season ticket demand again this year, Michigan will continue offering ticket packs and single-game tickets for its fans.

This year's "Go Blue Ticket Pack" and "Family Pack" tickets will go on sale to donors on June 20 and to the public June 24. Donors to Michigan Athletics must be on file by June 6 to be eligible for 2017 ticket packs during the donor pre-sale.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for donors on July 11 and to the public on July 15. Games against Michigan State and Ohio State may not be available for single-game purchase if sold out as part of the ticket pack sale. Donors must be on file by June 23 to be eligible for individual game tickets during the donor pre-sale.

(Story courtesy of the Michigan Athletics Dept.)

