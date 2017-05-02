Midland, Dow Graduation Coming to Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Great Lakes Loons and the Michigan Baseball Foundation are pleased to announce that Dow Diamond will serve as the host of the Midland High School and H.H. Dow High School graduations on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

This marks the first time graduation ceremonies have taken place at Dow Diamond. The ceremonies will take place on the field with family and friends able to utilize the ballpark’s seating bowl.

“Midland Public Schools’ stakeholders spoke loud and clear, when recently polled, that they wanted MPS to consider a venue change for future MPS graduation ceremonies,” Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. “As superintendent, I am thrilled to announce that beginning with the 2018 graduation ceremony, we will be teaming with the Great Lakes Loons organization who will host MPS Graduation Ceremonies at the beautiful Dow Diamond. I am certain that this beautiful venue will afford our graduates and their guests a stirring, comfortable, memory-filled experience they will treasure for many, many years to come.”

Midland’s commencement ceremony will take place at 5 p.m., followed by Dow’s commencement at 7:30 p.m.

“Hosting the graduations of two outstanding schools is consistent with our mission of utilizing Dow Diamond for community events,” Loons President Paul Barbeau said. “This is a unique opportunity for the students to celebrate all of their hard work and dedication at our ballpark. We couldn’t be happier to have Midland and Dow hosting these special ceremonies here.”

For questions regarding the commencement ceremonies, contact Midland Public Schools at 989-923-5026.

