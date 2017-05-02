Man complains of bed bug infestation at Flint apartment complex

A man claims his apartment is infested with bed bugs and his landlord has done nothing to help.

Now he's afraid the blood suckers could force him and others from their apartments.

"I had to throw away a couch," said Carlos Collins, tenant.

He said he was forced to move his couch to the dumpster because of the bed bugs.

"I had to bomb the place like four different times. I've asked for bombs from management and they haven't come through," Collins said.

The sofa is not Collins' only concern. He said the pesty biting bugs have prevented him from sleeping in his own bed at the East Village Apartments in Flint.

Collins said he has asked his property manager to do something about the problem, but to no avail. He also shared letters with TV5 from the Michigan State Housing Department Authority addressed to Collins and his landlord Miriam Cohen - the owner of the apartment complex.

The letter threatened to cancel the property's section eight rental supplement unless the problem is fixed.

Collins said he now may be forced to move because the deadline has come and gone with no resolution in sight.

He said it was months ago he brought his sofa to the dumpster after it was infested with bed bugs and it's still there.

The property manager said he was blindsided by TV5's questions because this was the first he was hearing of Collins' problem. He said Collins hasn't reported his bed bug problem.

The manager said he doesn't know if the property owner received the letter because she lives out of the country in Israel.

As for Collins, he said he may be forced to move in order to maintain his section eight benefit.

"I talked to them about two hours ago and they told me 'you should start looking for another place because they haven't responded to the first notice,'" Collins said.

An inspector with the agency that handles section eight housing in Genesee County said they sent the letter to the apartment complex. It is unclear if the agency will take any action against the complex.

