Saginaw Taco Bell receives national honors

A Mid-Michigan restaurant manager received national honors for the second year in a row.

"It feels very humbling. I'm very proud of my team," said Anastacia DeMitchell, general manager of the Taco Bell at the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw County.

She has been working with Taco Bell for more than 20 years. Her restaurant earned the top spot in the entire country for the franchise's Golden Bell Program.

"I think it shows that we are really a family and my team really cares about how they perform," DeMitchell said.

Darla Boeing, marketing director for the owner of the store, said DeMitchell's hard work is paying off.

"It's a huge accomplishment for a mid-sized market like Saginaw," Boeing said.

DeMitchell said the award is a product of hard work and of course her team.

"It's all because of the team though. I wish everyone could've gone to Hawaii and celebrated with me, but this is the celebration for them now," DeMitchell said.

The restaurant beat out more than 7,000 other locations.

"It is huge. It's a huge system. There are a lot of Taco Bells so to be able to achieve those scores in that Golden Bell ranking is a huge accomplishment," Boeing said.

DeMitchell said her secret to running such a great restaurant is her team.

"I've had some team members that have been here for a really long time and without them I don't know if I'd wanna come to work every day because I do love coming to work and it's because my team and my awesome customers," DeMitchell said.

