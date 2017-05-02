Women's Tennis Falls To No. 13 Drury 5-3 In NCAA Tournament Seco - WNEM TV 5

Women's Tennis Falls To No. 13 Drury 5-3 In NCAA Tournament Second Round

INSIDE THE MATCH

  • Drury, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, got off to a fast start in doubles, winning the top-two matches to go up 2-0. Second-seeded Northwood earned a 9-8 (5) victory at the No. 3 position thanks to the duo of Olesia Riabchuk and Anastasiia Kazub.
  • The two teams split the first two singles matches, with Drury winning at the No. 1 slot and Northwood's Kate Berestovenko at the No. 5 position (6-3, 6-3) to make the score 3-2.
  • The final four matches were close – all of them went the full three sets. Drury took the No. 6 match to put the Panthers within one point of the overall win at 4-2.
  • NU's Olesia Riabchuk got the Timberwolves back within one at 4-3 thanks to a 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
  • Drury then closed out the match with a win at the No. 3 position.

TOP NU PERFORMERS

