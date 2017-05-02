Shining lasers at planes is crime under bills sent to Snyder - WNEM TV 5

Shining lasers at planes is crime under bills sent to Snyder

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan would make it a crime to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft under legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft -- which can temporarily blind the pilot -- is currently a federal crime punishable by five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But the Michigan State Police says a state law would deter strikes and help authorities catch people who are increasingly "lasing" aircraft, often near airports.

The main bill passed the House 106-2 Tuesday. It would make shining a laser at an aircraft or moving train a felony punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Exceptions would be made for research conducted by the military or aviation industry.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.