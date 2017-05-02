2nd guilty plea for man who voiced support for Islamic State

A Detroit man accused of amassing weapons and expressing support for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a gun crime in a separate case.

Sebastian Gregerson pleaded guilty Tuesday to using a straw buyer to purchase a gun at a Chantilly, Virginia, gun show in 2014.

The plea comes weeks after Gregerson pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered destructive devices. He met an undercover FBI operative and traded a handgun for grenade parts.

FBI agents say they found CDs with the name of cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki at Gregerson's home. Al-Awlaki's internet sermons called for a war against the United States. He was killed in Yemen in 2011.

Gregerson will be sentenced in Detroit federal court in both cases on June 30.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.