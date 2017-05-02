2 charged in nursing home death bound over for trial

Two people have been bound over for trial in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found in cold weather outside an assisted living center near Grand Rapids.

WOOD-TV reports 63rd District Court Judge Sara J. Smolenski found there was sufficient evidence Tuesday to proceed against Yahira Zamora and Denise Filcek.

Zamora is charged with vulnerable adult abuse for allegedly resetting the alarm on a door without determining whether anyone was outside Crystal Springs Assisted Living Center in Gaines Township. Filcek is charged with providing misleading or inaccurate information on a medical chart after she allegedly claimed on a log sheet that half-hour bed checks on patients had been completed.

A resident with dementia, Kathryn Brackett, wandered outside and was found dead on Oct. 27.

