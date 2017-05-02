2 in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle - WNEM TV 5

2 in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Two people are in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle on Sunday.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on I-675 in Saginaw.

The vehicle was heading northbound when it lost control and went through the median. The vehicle rolled over and ended up in the southbound lanes upside down, police said.

There were three individuals in the vehicle and they were all ejected. None of them were wearing seat belts, police said.

The driver is expected to be OK. The two passengers are in critical condition.

Police believe the crash may have been caused by a combination of equipment issues and weather conditions. They are still investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor.

