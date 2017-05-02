Deadline passes for Nassar's response in civil suit

He's accused of assaulting dozens of young women who trusted him as their doctor and now a deadline has passed for him to respond to their civil suit against him.

It's the latest twist in the sexual assault allegations against former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar.

A federal district court judge has ordered a default against Nassar for failing to respond to civil actions against him.

"The significance of which is when you get a default against a party, the allegations in the complaint are deemed admitted," said Andrew Abood, with Abood Law Firm.

Abood represents one of the nearly 100 women who have filed civil complaints saying Nassar assaulted them under the guise of treatment.

Abood, along with other Lansing area attorneys, requested a default because Nassar never responded to the complaint defending himself against the allegations within the 21 day deadline set by the court.

"The fact of the matter is even though in the criminal case he might be presumed innocent, in this case he no longer carries that presumption," Abood said.

One of the victims, Larissa Boyce, released a statement saying "I feel validated that what I felt was happening 20 years ago is true. I feel a sense of relief and freedom."

Abood said the next step is the organizations and institutions that hired Nassar and protected him.

"Everybody deserves justice and I suspect and I hope everybody will get it," Abood said.

He said the plan is to move forward with the case until it is resolved with the other defendants - MSU and the gymnastics club Twistars - or see it go through to trial.

