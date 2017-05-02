House OKs $39.5 billion general budget plan

The Republican-led Michigan House has approved a $39.5 billion general budget that would spend hundreds of millions less than what is being proposed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The GOP majority says the plan would fund priorities such as roads and public safety and give local governments more in revenue sharing than under Snyder's plan. It would also add $265 million to savings as requested by the Republican governor.

Democrats say the House plan -- approved 60-47 Tuesday night along mostly party lines -- too often goes halfway and does not fully fund increases sought by Snyder in areas such as environmental protection and meals for seniors.

The Republican-led Senate plans to approve its spending plan this week. A final budget is not expected to be resolved until early June.

