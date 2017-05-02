Woman wanted for questioning in murder arrested - WNEM TV 5

Woman wanted for questioning in murder arrested

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Crime Stoppers) (Source: Crime Stoppers)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A woman wanted for questioning in a murder has been arrested.

Whitney Ritter had a warrant out for her arrest for absconding parole. She was also wanted for questioning in a homicide.

On Wednesday, May 3 officials announced Ritter was arrested. 

Police believed she may have been in the Flint area.

Crime Stoppers did not release details surrounding her arrest. 

