Skid Continues for Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. – The offense never got started as the Great Lakes Loons kicked off a six-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to the Burlington Bees at Dow Diamond on Tuesday. The Loons mustered just three hits while both teams combined to draw 16 walks at the plate. After being swept by the Dayton Dragons on the road, the Loons have now lost five games in a row.

It was an ominous start as Loons starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (L, 0-1) did not make it out of the 1st inning walking three batters and allowing two runs on two hits. The bullpen allowed Burlington to build on their lead with two more runs in the 3rd and another in the 6th inning to give them their biggest lead of the ballgame.

However, there was a glimmer of hope in the bottom half of the 6th when Brendon Davis and Oneil Cruz each walked to put two runners on base. With catcher Keibert Ruiz at the plate, a wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position before Ruiz singled to allow Davis and Cruiz to score. Ruiz was the lone Loons hitter to have a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a double and gunned down two would-be base stealers behind the plate.

Burlington (9-12) was powered by Roberto Baldoquin who had three hits and drove in two runs, while Brennan Morgan and Jahmai Jones each had two hits and a double. Morgan also drove in two runs in the victorious Bees effort.

Starting pitcher for Burlington Andrew Vinson (W, 2-2) was tough to break down as he tossed five scoreless innings surrendering just two hits. Despite reliever Jonah Wesely allowing both Loons runs, Nathan Bates (H, 2) and Samil De Los Santos (SV, 2) saved face for the bullpen as they blanked Great Lakes the rest of the way.

In the final two innings for the Loons (9-16), righty Angel German blanked the visitors with two scoreless innings of relief, along with two strikeouts.

The Loons will look to right the ship in the second game of their series with the Bees on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt product Jordan Sheffield (0-1, 4.20 ERA) will get the starting nod for the Loons while the Los Angeles Angels affiliate will counter with Sam Pastrone (1-3, 7.80). It will be a Hump Day Happy Hour at the ballpark with $2 select domestic drafts available from 6-8 p.m. The game can also be heard on ESPN 100.9-FM with Chris Vosters and Brad Tunney beginning at 6:35 p.m.

