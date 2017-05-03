Downtown Flint restaurant closes after nearly five years - WNEM TV 5

Downtown Flint restaurant closes after nearly five years

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A loss for a local downtown. 

The El Potrero Mexican Restaurant has closed after nearly five years at Court and Saginaw Street in Flint. 

A sign on the door said the business lost its lease. 

El Potrero still has locations in Swartz Creek and Mundy in Genesee Township. 

