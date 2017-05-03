VIDEO: Pistons coach, family adopt special needs dog left at shelter

A special needs dog has found his happy ending after he was the only one left at a Michigan shelter following a statewide adoption event.

For four months, Eastwood was waiting for his chance to find a forever home.

The 70-pound Labrador retriever was found abandoned on the side of a road in December. He has a deformity in his leg, and veterinarians consider him a "special needs dog."

Luckily, the 1-year-old pup got a second chance at Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, a no-kill shelter in Harbor Springs, Michigan.

He was evaluated by a specialist, who believed the dog was born with the leg defect.

Eastwood was the last pooch left at the animal shelter after the statewide Empty The Shelters event, but after his story was shared on social media the applications came pouring in.

Eastwood was adopted by Detroit Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy and his family.

"Eastwood is going to a loving home with four children where he will never be lonely again. He loves to swim and the family looks forward to having him doggy paddle alongside them on the lake by their home. The Van Gundys have always promoted adoption and are sharing their story to encourage others to adopt, not shop," BISSELL said in a news release.

Van Gundy's wife Kim thanks BISSELL for sponsoring Empty the Shelters.

“If it were not for Empty the Shelters, our family would not have seen Eastwood. We always believe our animals find us," she said.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation said more than 2,500 animals were adopted across 65 Michigan shelters and rescues during the event.

And now Eastwood has his own Facebook page and Twitter account.

