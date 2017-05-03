Officials seek feedback on Michigan park management plan

Officials are looking for looking for feedback on a draft plan to manage Michigan's state parks over the next five years.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the blueprint identifies issues that need to be dealt with in the system, which includes 103 state parks and recreation areas.

The Parks and Recreation Division also oversees the state's boating program, the motorized and non-motorized trail system and 138 state forest campgrounds.

Division chief Ron Olson says officials consulted with stakeholder and advisory group as well as DNR staff in developing the plan.

It's available for review online. Comments can be emailed to DNR-PRD-Planning@michigan.gov through May 19.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.