Report: Michigan nurses among highest paid in the country

National Nurses Week kicks off May 6, and a new report is looking at the best and worst states for those in the profession.

In order to determine the best and worst states for nurses, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two main categories – opportunity and competition, and work environment.

The report ranks Michigan nurses as the third highest paid in the country based on cost of living, with only Nevada and Wyoming offering more.

While the state leads the ranks in annual salary, it dropped in score when it comes to work environment, ranking 42nd in the nation. WalletHub' analysts looked at mandatory overtime restrictions, ratio of nurses to hospital beds and quality of the public hospital system.

Overall, Michigan ranked 24th in the country for nurses.

Nursing occupations are some of the most lucrative careers with the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S. In fact, the industry is expected to grow at more than double the rate of the average occupation through 2024.

To read more about the report, click here.

