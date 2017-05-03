Fantasy football trophy named in honor of Sam Merrill

The Sam Merrill Memorial Trophy is in honor of TV5's former co-anchor and beloved colleague who passed away unexpectedly last year.

The trophy is given to the winner of the Mid-Michigan Fantasy Football League. Sam was a member of the league.

"He loved fantasy football and the camaraderie that existed within the members of the league. He was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan and eventually got past the mistake of drafting Steeler players exclusively for his team," said TV5's Craig McMorris.

The trophy was brought out Wednesday because the annual spring luncheon to discuss league business is this afternoon.

