Fantasy football trophy named in honor of Sam Merrill - WNEM TV 5

Fantasy football trophy named in honor of Sam Merrill

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
TV5's Craig McMorris with the trophy. TV5's Craig McMorris with the trophy.
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Sam Merrill Memorial Trophy is in honor of TV5's former co-anchor and beloved colleague who passed away unexpectedly last year. 

The trophy is given to the winner of the Mid-Michigan Fantasy Football League. Sam was a member of the league. 

"He loved fantasy football and the camaraderie that existed within the members of the league. He was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan and eventually got past the mistake of drafting Steeler players exclusively for his team," said TV5's Craig McMorris.  

The trophy was brought out Wednesday because the annual spring luncheon to discuss league business is this afternoon. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.