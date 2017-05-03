Non-profit looks to raise money for annual fireworks show, hosti - WNEM TV 5

Non-profit looks to raise money for annual fireworks show, hosting wine tasting fundraiser

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A night of wine and hors d’eourves to raise money for Saginaw’s fireworks.

The Saginaw Area Fireworks is a non-profit organization that is completely funded by fundraising and donations.

The all-volunteer committee oversees bringing the Fourth of July fireworks show to Saginaw and it's been that way for the past 17 years.

The organization needs to raise $110,000 for the annual celebration and is hoping a Thursday night event will help make progress towards that goal.

The event, the 1st Annual Wine Tasting Event at the Saginaw Art Museum, 1126 N. Michigan Ave, will run from 6-8:30 p.m. on May 4.

A $20 ticket to the event includes unlimited sampling of 18 different wines, a complimentary wine glass, appetizers and free admission to the art museum.

You can get your tickets by calling Diane at (989) 992-5820 or Vicky at (989) 295-9699. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

Every dollar raised goes directly towards the fireworks display and related costs. 

