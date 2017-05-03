Flint ranked among cities with highest number of divorcees

While the nationwide rate is declining, a new report shows a Mid-Michigan city among those with the highest number of divorcees in America.

Experts at FindTheHome, a real estate intelligence site by Graphiq, found the divorcee capitals of America by looking at 2015 data from the American Community Survey. The survey is designed to help local officials, community leaders and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities.

According to the report, Flint ranks 8th in the country with 16.8 percent of its population of 99,802 people having been divorced.

Only cites with 10,000 or more divorcees were included in the list.

The report also found Florida has the most cities in the list, nabbing 14 of the 77 divorce capitals. Ohio has the second most, at seven cities.

To see more Divorcee Capitals of America, click here.

