Michigan sees increase in deadly crashes for 2nd year

A new report shows deadly crashes in Michigan have increased for the second year in a row.

According to new information released from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, traffic deaths increased 10 percent in the state, up from 963 in 2015 to 1,064 in 2016.

“Some trends are emerging, especially with regard to drug-impaired traffic deaths, and our office is aligning resources accordingly,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “More resources are available to train law enforcement officers in the detection of drug-impaired drivers and OHSP is continuing federal funding for impaired driving traffic patrols throughout the year. In addition, planning is underway to use new earmarked federal funds to help address the state’s bicyclist and pedestrian crashes and fatalities.”

Officials said the last time the state exceeded 1,000 traffic fatalities was 2007.

They also said the increases are part of a national trend of rapidly rising traffic deaths.

Researchers believe an improved economy and lower gas prices have contributed to an increase in miles driven.

To read more about the report, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.