Off-duty deputy helps save unresponsive driver

An off-duty sheriff's deputy is credited with helping save an unresponsive driver.

Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main said Deputy Tyler Bradley was off-duty Monday when he noticed several vehicles driving around a stopped vehicle on the southbound exit ramp from US-127 at M-20.

Bradley stopped to see if the driver needed help. When he looked in the car, Bradley found the man was unresponsive and not breathing with the vehicle still in drive and his foot on the brake.

Main said Bradley secured the vehicle and removed the driver to perform CPR, while calling for first responders.

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to the call while Bradley provided chest compressions as an Automatic External Defibrillator was attached to the patient.

The man was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center where Main said he regained a pulse, although his current condition is unclear.

“Deputy Bradley’s quick action played a role in the patient regaining a pulse and respiration once at the hospital. This event shows the dedication and service that I see here at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office every day. As sheriff I’m very proud to call Deputy Bradley one of mine and one of yours Isabella County,” the sheriff posted on Facebook.

Sheriff Main said he doesn't know the name of the man in the vehicle.

Bradley is a four-year veteran of the department.

