Hypnotherapist faces more charges in sexual assault of patients

A local hypnotherapist is now facing additional charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three patients under his care.

On May 3, 65-year-old John Gary Tomlinson, of Flint, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of unlawful imprisonment, and one count of assault by strangulation in connection with an incident that happened on April 17 at his office in Grand Blanc Township.

Now a judge has signed three additional warrants for charges of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree after two other women testified Tomlinson touched them inappropriately during a session.

In these new accusations, a 52-year-old woman said Tomlinson put his hand down her shirt during a session in 2015.

A 62-year-old woman also alleges Tomlinson put his hand down her shirt and grabbed her breast during a session in 2013. The same victim said Tomlinson also put his hand down her pants.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

In the April 17 incident, Grand Blanc Township police officers were called to the office on Holly Road after a 48-year-old patient Tomlinson was treating reported the therapist had sexually assaulted her while she was undergoing her fourth hypnotherapy session.

Tomlinson is accused of also suffocating the woman and preventing her from leaving the room.

"During this appointment, she was placed in some kind of a semi-conscious state, during which she felt something occur that she felt was outside of the ordinary," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The woman suffers from a physical ailment and sought help from Tomlinson

"Fortunately the victim was cognizant enough to realize what was happening and was able to react and alert others within the suite to put a stop to it then and there," Leyton said. "Her walker was in the waiting room. Her father was in the waiting room. He heard the screams as did a doctor in the suite and the medical doctor's wife."

Tomlinson had posted bail following the initial charge. He was arraigned on the additional charges on June 8.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles has asked that if anyone has information, or has been victimized, to contact the police department at 810-424-2611.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.