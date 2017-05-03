Amber Alert issued for TN teen with suspect in fatal shooting canceled

An Amber Alert has been canceled after being issued for a teen who was with a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a Tennessee robbery attempt.

Multiple media organizations are reporting that 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn was found safe in Nashville, and 28-year-old Daniel Clark is in custody.

Police said Clark is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a clerk at an Exxon station in Nashville.

A passerby reportedly saw Quinn standing on the side of a road and called police.

Officers then located both Quinn and Clark nearby. They reportedly cooperated with orders from police to surrender.

