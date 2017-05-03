Suspects in custody accused of trying to steal rims, tires from dealership

Several people are in custody, accused of trying to steal tires and rims from a Mid-Michigan dealership.

A Michigan State Police trooper was on patrol in Bay County early Wednesday morning, and while at Garber Chevrolet in Linwood the trooper noticed a man squatted down near a vehicle in the lot.

The man took off, and the trooper saw several sets of stacked tires. The trooper also noticed several vehicles in the lot were resting on cement blocks with tires missing.

The theft included damage to 18 vehicles and theft of rims and tires. The total value is estimated to cost more than $45,000, MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

With help from the State Police aviation unit, canine unit, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, four people were taken into custody.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

Devon Anthony Green, 23

Sean Lamar Harris, 26

Trachawn Anthony McCae, 23

Johntae Keith Davis, 27

The suspects were driving a 2005 silver Chevy Trailblazer with slight damage to the front driver's side and a 2006 UHaul truck, which was rented from the Detroit area, Kaiser said.

The suspects traveled off of I-75 onto M-13 to the Linwood area. Police are asking any businesses in the area to check their surveillance video for any activity related to the vehicles.

Police believe the suspects may be responsible for similar thefts in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

If you have any information you are urged to call MSP Det. Arndt at 989-495-5559.

