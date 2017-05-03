Stephen Colbert's remarks on Trump cause controversy

Stephen Colbert made a joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during his Monday night show.

Several Twitter users have called it "homophobic."

The controversy also sparked calls for Colbert to be fired from the Late Show, with #FireColbert.

"This is a viral movement to Fire Stephen Colbert from television. His comments about President Trump are inexcusable," FireColbert.com says on its website.

Colbert made the comments on his show after the president abruptly shut down an interview with CBS reporter John Dickerson.

"Now John Dickerson has way too much dignity to trade insults with the President of the United States to his face, but I sir, am no John Dickerson," Colbert said on his show.

The insults that followed landed Colbert in some hot water. He insulted the way the president speaks, he insulted Trump's followers and pointed out how many people oppose the president.

"You attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer," Colbert said on his show.

Some said the comment Colbert made next was uncalled for.

Colbert made a suggestive comment linking Trump to Putin. The joke received big laughs and also big outrage on social media.

Did Colbert cross the line or were his remarks in good fun? You be the judge.

You can see the controversial monologue here:

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.