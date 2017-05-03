Residents: Shootings becoming too common in neighborhood

A water distribution site in Flint went on lock down Wednesday after a nearby shooting.

It happened about noon in the area of W. Court Street and Mann Avenue in Flint.

Police said four to six teenagers were in the area shooting at each other.

During the incident eight houses and four automobiles were damaged, police said. No personal injuries have been reported.

The water distribution site went on a lock down for a brief period, but has since been reopened.

Residents said this is not the first time they have heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

Maryssa Trafzer, Flint resident, was working out in her yard when gunmen opened first in her neighborhood. She said it got scary.

"It stopped for a second and then they started shooting again," Trafzer said.

She took cover as the shots rang out.

Some said the sound of gunfire is becoming all too common in the neighborhood.

"It's really dangerous living here," said Johnathon Lafayette, resident.

He said most of it seems to be feuds between different groups and he is worried someone innocent is going to get killed. He said too often their calls to police take hours to be answered.

"It'd be nice if the police stepped it up a little bit," Lafayette said.

Flint Police Capt. Devon Bernritter said it's not that easy.

Each night police get countless calls and with the manpower they have they are often forced to respond to the most dire situations.

"Our goal is for our response time to be immediate for all calls for service, but our ability to meet that goal is dictated by the number of calls for service pending and the prioritization procedures in place with Genesee County 911," Bernritter said in a statement.

Residents are concerned it's only a matter of time before police are forced to respond to a priority call in their neighborhood.

"I just think it's overrun by problems," said Josh Lafayette, resident.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact the Flint Police Department.

