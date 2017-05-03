Midland's Tridge undergoes renovations

An iconic piece of Mid-Michigan is getting a facelift.

The Midland Tridge is shutting down this summer for renovations.

"I'm new to the area and that was one of the neat things I saw when I got here was that bridge," said Timothy Vig, Midland resident.

Vig is new to town and he said it was the Tridge in Midland that first caught his eye.

While it is a beautiful staple in downtown Midland, park supervisor Bart Heil said it is due for a makeover.

"We're replacing all the decking that you walk on and all the wood structures are being blasted with a dry ice blasting process to remove the old coatings. And then new oil bases stain will go up and some wood preservatives. Then we're also replacing the railings and the posts that support the railings are part of this project," Heil said.

A new multi-color LED light system will also be put in to brighten up the Tridge at night.

The project will cost about $2.5 million and is funded entirely by the Rollin Gerstacker Foundation.

The Tridge is closed for the entire summer with a few exceptions.

"We're going to open two legs of it so you can access Chip Park for the Fourth of July fireworks and the RiverDays fireworks," Heil said.

Vig said he is not happy about the closure.

"I hate to see it closed all summer," Vig said.

However, he is looking forward to seeing the finished project.

"It's goo to keep up with the bridge. There's no question because it will still be there in 10 to 20 years in good condition," Vig said.

The newly renovated Tridge should be back open this fall.

